Makeup Artist Testifies Cassie Ventura Suffered Injuries After Alleged Diddy Fight — Echoing What She Told ‘Extra’

Makeup artist Mylah Morales testified on Thursday in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial.

According to CNN, Morales confirmed on the stand that she worked with Diddy from 2000-2005 before moving on to other clients. She then started working with Cassie in 2007, when the singer signed with Bad Boy Records, and last did her makeup in 2021.

Mylah told the court, “We were close. She was like a little sister to me.”

During her testimony, Morales recalled an incident that happened around the 2010 Grammys.

Morales and Ventura had attended a party at Prince’s house and when they returned to their hotel, she claims Combs showed up, asking, “Where the f**k is she?”

She claims the mogul found Ventura in one of the rooms and closed the door. Mylah testified she heard shouting and screaming.

CNN adds that Morales told the court, “I was just frantic, and I didn’t know what to do.”

Mylah said Combs then stormed out and Ventura was “distraught.”

The makeup artist testified, “She had a swollen eye and a busted lip and knots on her head.”

Mylah took Cassie back to her house and the singer stayed with her for a few days.

CNN reports Morales testified that she called a doctor to check on Cassie. According to Mylah, the doctor checked Ventura’s injuries and suggested she go to the emergency room.

Mylah stated that Cassie refused to go to the ER, and they didn’t call the police. They did not speak of the incident again.

According to CNN, Morales said she didn’t call the police because she feared Diddy and feared for her life.

During cross examination, Morales confirmed that she did not see what happened between Combs and Ventura in the hotel room.

Mylah also confirmed she had done multiple media interviews leading up to the trial, including speaking with “Extra.”

“Extra’s” special correspondent and Page Six’s Carlos Greer spoke with Morales in May 2024.

Referencing Combs’ past moniker Puff Daddy, she told Greer, “We were always scared of Puff. He's a powerful person and we don't know what would happen to us if we spoke out.”

When asked if she knew about physical abuse that Cassie suffered, Mylah commented, “I did not know… but I witnessed it.”

Morales recounted an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel during one Grammy weekend more than a decade ago.

Of what she witnessed, Mylah admitted, “I don't even want to go back to it because it's triggering.”

Morales went on, “All I witnessed was him walking into the room and saying, ‘Where the f**k is she?’ and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, ‘I just woke up from a slumber,’ and next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just sh*t. I don't want to go back and think about.”

While Mylah didn’t see any physical altercation happen, she heard something. She commented, “I did not know what was going on… all I can think of was to get her out of there.”

Morales recalled Cassie’s appearance, saying, “She was bruised. I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye… and all I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days. I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn't bring her to the hospital. We didn't know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call?”