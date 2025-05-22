Justin Baldoni’s Team Withdraws Taylor Swift Subpoena in Blake Lively Case

Getty Images

Taylor Swift will not take the witness stand in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s “It Ends with Us” legal battle after all.

People magazine reports that Baldoni’s legal team has withdrawn a subpoena for Taylor to appear.

A spokesperson for Lively confirmed the news to the magazine, stating they are “pleased” that Justin’s team has "withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm."

Blake’s spokesperson said they supported Taylor’s team as they tried to “quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel” and will “stand up for any third party unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

"The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one," Lively's rep stated. "Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day. Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing."

Reps for Baldoni and Swift did not respond to People’s request for comments.

When Taylor’s rep previously addressed the subpoena , she told "Extra" in a statement, “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends with Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The rep added, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.