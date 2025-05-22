Diddy Trial: Kid Cudi Testifies His Porsche Was Set on Fire by Molotov Cocktail

Jane Rosenberg

Rapper Kid Cudi aka Scott Mescudi testified on Thursday in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial.

Kid Cudi briefly dated Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2011 and testified about heated interactions with Combs during that time period.

The New York Times reports Mescudi stated on the stand that in December 2011, Cassie told him Combs had discovered that they were dating. Kid Cudi then claimed he got a call from a Diddy employee saying the mogul was inside his house waiting for him.

Mescudi said in court that he called Combs, who allegedly told him, “I’m over here waiting for you.”

Getty Images

Scott testified, “I wanted to confront him. I wanted to fight him.” When he got home, however, Combs was gone, and Scott’s dog was locked in a bedroom.

The Times adds that Mescudi then testified that in January 2012 his Porsche was set on fire.

The New York Post reports Mescudi recalled during testimony he was 45 minutes away from home when his dog sitter called around 7 a.m.

"She told me my car was on fire," Mescudi said. "I immediately went to my house."

Jurors were shown a photo of the damaged car, which also had a slash in the convertible roof and melted seats.

Mescudi said he reported the arson to the police and insisted on the stand, “I knew [Combs] had something to do with it."

"I reached out to Sean Combs after my car caught fire and told him we needed to finally meet up and talk," he said. "He’d been wanting to talk to me. After the fire, I thought this is getting out of hand and I need to talk to him."

The two men met at SoHo House in Hollywood.

Scott said in court that he was escorted in by Combs’ security, where Diddy was waiting for him with his hands behind his back and looking like a “Marvel supervillain."

Mescudi testified Combs asked about his relationship with Cassie, adding, "His whole point was we were homies, you know, ‘That was my girl.’ I let him know she told me they were broken up and I took her word for it."

At one point, Mescudi claimed Cassie entered the room and Scott said he was “upset” to find out she was seemingly back with Combs.

According to the Post, Mescudi said the meeting ended with Mescudi and Combs shaking hands. As he left, Scott tried asking, "What are we going to do about my car?"

He claimed in court Diddy gave him a “cold stare” and said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” He said the mogul added, “Wait, I thought we were cool, is there a problem?”

Mescudi testified that a few years later Combs apologized, saying, “Man, I just want to apologize for everything, all that bullsh*t.”

He said they never had another issue.

“After I got the apology, I kinda felt at peace with it because that was the last thing I expected to get from him," Mescudi said.

The Post reports, Combs’ lawyers went on to question Kid Cudi over the fact their client was never tied to the car bombing.

Mescudi confirmed, "I didn't hear any follow-up about the fingerprints or anything.”

The lawyer asked, "There is no eyewitness that puts Combs at your house, true?"

Mescudi replied, “Yeah.”

The attorney continued, "You don't have any information anyone affiliated with Combs was on or around your property?"

The artist replied, “No.”

Mescudi was also asked if he knew Cassie was still with Sean when he started dating her. Mescudi testified he had “no clue.”