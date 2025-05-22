Diddy & Kim Porter: ‘Extra’s’ Lost Video from Baby Shower for Their Twins

Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ reality today is a prison cell and the inside of a federal courthouse, where prosecutors are fighting to put him away for life.

Diddy has denied all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

But when we first met Combs, his New York reality was very different.

“Extra” looks back through our archives, from his famed star-studded white parties in the Hamptons to his baby shower for his twin girls, their late mother Kim Porter by his side.

We were inside the Little Miss Diddy Pretty and Pink Baby shower in 2006 where Combs told us, “I got three sons and to have these young ladies on the way is incredible.”

When we asked what he would tell the girls about bad boys when they got older, he replied, “I know bad boys like the back of my hand. I'll be able to give them good advice.”

Years later, his twins D'Lila and Jessie, 18, would attend his trial, but have to leave when the testimony about their dad got too graphic.

In 2007, Diddy had just started dating Cassie when he invited us to a lavish white party at his Hamptons home with famed guests like Mariah Carey and designer Donna Karan.”

He told us back then, “It's about us all being on the same level, us all dressed in white. It's no economic status, nobody knows who's who let's just celebrate life and that that's why I throw a white party, to celebrate life.”

Diddy gave us a rare look inside his Hamptons home before that white party.