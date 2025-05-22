David Duchovny & Longtime GF Monique Pendleberry Are Married (Report)

Getty Images

David Duchovny, 64, and longtime girlfriend Monique Pendleberry, 31, are officially married, Us Weekly reports.

The magazine confirmed the news after DailyMail.com posted photos of the couple wearing what appeared to be wedding bands in Malibu on Tuesday.

The couple kept it casual for the outing as they walked a large dog. David wore gray pants with a yellow T-shirt, sneakers and a baseball cap, while Monique chose blue jeans and a flowy white blouse.

DailyMail.com reports David and Monique started dating in 2017 after meeting at SunLife Organic Juicery. The business is owned by David’s friend Khalil Rafati, and Monique was working there at the time.