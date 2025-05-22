Getty Images

Bo Derek, 68, was turning heads on the “And Just Like That…” red carpet in NYC on Wednesday!

It was a rare public appearance for the actress, who cemented her Hollywood bombshell status decades ago as the star of the 1979 movie “10.”

Derek attended the photo-call at the Crane Club with her husband John Corbett, 64, who stars as Aidan on the “Sex and the City” spin-off.

Bo chose black slacks with a white blazer, both embellished with metallic studs. John kept it cool with an all-black suit and aviator glasses.

It was also date night for John’s co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, who stunned in a floor-length navy blue silk gown by Vivienne Westwood, holding hands with hubby Matthew Broderick on the carpet.

Getty Images

Sarah also enjoyed a moment with her fashionable co-stars Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury and Cynthia Nixon as they posed for photos together at the event.

Getty Images

The women are back for Season 3 of their hit Max show, which premieres May 29!