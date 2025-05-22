Celebrity News May 22, 2025
Bo Derek Makes Rare Public Appearance with John Corbett at ‘And Just Like That…’ Premiere
Bo Derek, 68, was turning heads on the “And Just Like That…” red carpet in NYC on Wednesday!
It was a rare public appearance for the actress, who cemented her Hollywood bombshell status decades ago as the star of the 1979 movie “10.”
Derek attended the photo-call at the Crane Club with her husband John Corbett, 64, who stars as Aidan on the “Sex and the City” spin-off.
Bo chose black slacks with a white blazer, both embellished with metallic studs. John kept it cool with an all-black suit and aviator glasses.
It was also date night for John’s co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, who stunned in a floor-length navy blue silk gown by Vivienne Westwood, holding hands with hubby Matthew Broderick on the carpet.
Sarah also enjoyed a moment with her fashionable co-stars Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury and Cynthia Nixon as they posed for photos together at the event.
The women are back for Season 3 of their hit Max show, which premieres May 29!
In October, "Extra" spoke with Parker and Davis about shooting Season 3. Watch!