Teddi Mellencamp Reveals 'Big Celebration' Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with Teddi Mellencamp on the red carpet at the 50th Annual Gracie Awards in L.A.

Teddi, who is battling stage 4 cancer, said she was “hanging in” after another tough round of immunotherapy.

“I'm feeling pretty good,” she shared. “I'm on day five of post-immunotherapy, so those are always the days that I'm little blurry — but I'm hanging in.”

She added, “I realize that in order for me to feel better I have to go out and do things that I love and enjoy and believe in… I also listen to myself on the days that I have the time to just kind of relax. I think on Sunday I called one of my friends. I'm like, ‘Can you help me out? I'm going to I need to take a nap.’ I think I napped for like five hours, and I didn't back in the day. I would have guilted myself about that, but I was like, ‘No, I need this.’”

She shared that she just got some major news on her progress.

Teddi said, “I just found out that I have to be doing immunotherapy for the next two years, but that my tumors are shrinking, so that's incredibly good news. The dosage will switch, so I'm excited for that change because right now, it's been every three weeks and it's a heavy dosage, so being able to rotate was a big celebration for me that I'm not going to have days where I'm feeling kind of like I'm feeling today.”

Plus, Mellencamp dished on a fun night celebrating Kyle Richards’ daughter Alexia Umansky at her engagement party!

“It was a pre-wedding party, but it was so much fun,” she said. “I made it out till 12:30. I mean, we ended up having to put on some of Kyle's, like, comfy slides from Amazon ’cause we were like, ‘I can't do it anymore, I got to switch’… It was so much fun! It was so beautiful, and congratulations to Alexia.”