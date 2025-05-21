Getty Images

The cast of “Cheers” is speaking out in fond remembrance of their late co-star and friend George Wendt, who died early Tuesday.

Wendt, who was known to TV fans as Norm on the beloved sitcom, died peacefully in his sleep at 76.

Ted Danson, who played owner and bartender Sam Malone, told Entertainment Weekly, "I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us. I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Wendt was married to Bernadette Birkett for 47 years, and they shared children Hilary, Joe and Daniel.

John Ratzenberger, who portrayed Norm’s best friend Cliff, told the magazine, "I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt. For 11 years on ‘Cheers,’ we shared a stage, a lot of laughs, and a front-row seat to one of television's most beloved friendships. George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance — the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift."

He called his friend "a true craftsman — humble, hilarious, and full of heart,” adding, "What you saw on-screen was exactly who he was off-screen, with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved. I'll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most.”

Ratzenberger also shared his condolences for George’s family and "everyone who loved him."

Rhea Perlman, who played cocktail waitress Carla, shared with “Extra” in a statement, “George Wendt was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met. It was impossible not to like him. As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say.”

Kelsey Grammer, who played psychiatrist Frasier Crane, told Deadline, "I believe mourning is a private matter. But I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions."

Wendt played barfly Norm from 1982-1993, earning six consecutive Emmy nominations. Famously, the lovable accountant whose religion was beer would enter the bar to a resounding "NORM!" from all the patrons in the place.