Natalie Portman Says She Voted for John Krasinski as Sexiest Man Alive! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Natalie Portman, John Krasinski, Eiza González, and Domhnall Gleeson are in the middle of promoting their new adventure film “Fountain of Youth.”

“Extra” spoke with the four, who wrapped filming of the movie around the time that John was announced as People’s Sexiest Man in November.

With a smile on his face, Krasinski commented, “It was an incredible thing to happen. I’m still not sure that was real, so I was very excited about it and it was very fun. These guys were very supportive.”

Natalie quipped, “We all voted multiple times.”

Eiza added, “We wore T-shirts with his face.”

John noted, “The timing of it was right when we wrapped… A lot of clicks for you guys.”

In the movie, two estranged siblings (Portman and Krasinski) partner on a global heist to find the mythical Fountain of Youth.

Would they ever drink from the Fountain of Youth?

John answered, “It’s funny, we’ve talked about it a lot on set. A guy had this whole journey in the prize theory that we talked about and it’s in the movie. I think he’s right; the Fountain of Youth is sort of one of those things that is within you and if you’re smart enough to realize that your happiness is inside you every day, then what can you do to be happier every day? What can you do to pivot and make yourself happier, make other people happier? So I like that version. I like Guy Ritchie’s version.”

Though if he did drink from the Fountain of Youth, Krasinski said it would be the perfect time now! He shared, “It’s great to be growing up with your kids and watching them go through all these stages. It’s the most fun… They have a different perspective on life, so you’re learning as much from your kids than you’ve learned from anyone else in the world and that’s thrilling.”

Natalie also shared her take on society’s obsession with looking youthful and the aging process. She said, “My favorite part about aging is having friends for like 20, 30 years. That’s the coolest thing in the world. It’s really incredible.”

Eiza chimed in, “Because you also go through so many stages together so that’s why you wouldn’t want to drink from the Fountain of Youth.”

González believes there’s “many different variables” with youth. She explained, “Every character is going through an iteration of an arc of what that really means, what that search of happiness, never-ending sort of looking for this youth and this internal youth.”

The movie features a fight scene between Krasinski and González! He raved, “She prepared so incredibly… She learned all these different fight combats and so by the time we got to the fight scene, it was just better that she could just kick my ass because I didn’t have the skills that she had to beat her in the fight.”

González kept it humble, saying that it took her “two months” with the stunt work, while John only needed “five minutes.”

She praised John further, saying, “He has a lot of experience in it… He brought so much knowledge… I was so grateful to be sharing those moments with him. I was just absorbing everything that was coming at me.”