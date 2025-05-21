Milly Alcock Is ‘Very Excited’ After Wrapping ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ (Exclusive)

“Extra” sat down with “Sirens” stars Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock in NYC to dish on the dark comedy, in which they play sisters entangled in a world of wealth and power.

Meghann plays Devon, who becomes concerned about sister Simone’s unhealthy relationship with her boss, played by Julianne Moore.

Fahy shared, “I would describe it as mysterious and darkly comedic surprising ride.”

Meghann spoke about her character, saying, “I just fell in love with her immediately and she was just so lovable to me and so heartbreaking at the same time and, you know, she's getting in her own way. That, like, can be kind of hard to watch at times, but you root for her and I just cared so much about her so I was just, like, yeah, kind of immediately taken with her and just some of the situations she finds herself in, and I was like, ‘I can't wait to play that out.’”

Milly said of Simone, “She's hiding a lot and she kind of learns how to use who she needs to be in a room to get what she wants. Yeah, she was so fun to play because she's so different from me.”

She added, “Devon and Simone go on such a journey within their own the relationship with each other and the relationship with themselves, and it was just such a joy to play.”

They also both raved about working with Julianne Moore.

Meghann said, “She definitely exceeded my expectations,” and Milly shared, “She just led with such grace and such professionalism.”

Plus, Milly revealed she just wrapped “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."

Her lips were sealed on any details, as she insisted, “I can’t speak. I can’t speak… I don’t wanna get sued.”

Millie added, “It literally wrapped on Friday, so it’s just like… It’s a whirlwind. It’s a crazy, wonderful life. But, no, yeah, I’m very, very excited. It’s gonna be, I think it’s actually gonna be a really good movie… It’s my first film.”

Fahy also talked about the possibility of her character Daphne returning to “The White Lotus,” saying “technically” she could since she didn't die.

What does she imagine Daphne is up to these days? “You know, my girl's having a blast wherever she is… She's having the most fun… I loved that character.”