‘Lilo & Stitch’ Star Maia Kealoha Jokes That Tom Cruise ‘Should Be Scared’! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Lilo & Stitch” stars Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about the new live-action remake!

Maia, 8, who plays Lilo, sweetly spoke about getting to show off Hawaii. She told Terri, “We wanted everyone to see the importance about Ohana and how we want to show them Hawaii and all around Hawaii and all the beaches and how much we poured our heart and our souls, and that you don’t have to be perfect to be perfect.”

Sydney added, “It's been an absolute dream… Being able to film at home was huge for both of us… We were with our community the whole time. And most of the people that were cast and crew were from Hawaii, and it was really cool for us all to kind of cultivate this beautiful environment and create our own family.”

Agudong gushed over how Maia has become like her sister, and expects audiences will feel the same.

“The whole world will fall in love with her,” she shared. “And I think that she's become my hanai sister, and I think our family is their family and vice versa. It really is that way. And I'm really excited for people to see her and just how funny and so much like Lilo that they’ll fall in love.”

“Hanai” is a Hawaiian term referring to the custom of informally adopting someone into your family.

“Lilo & Stitch” is facing off at the box office with “Mission: Impossible,” and Maia adorably declared that Tom Cruise “should be scared!”