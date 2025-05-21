Diddy Trial: Exotic Dancer ‘The Punisher’ Apologizes to Cassie Over Freak Offs (Exclusive)

Earlier this week, Sharay Hayes, an exotic dancer also known as “The Punisher,” testified at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial.

“Extra” spoke with Hayes, who has a message for Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura.

Last week, Ventura testified that she was forced to partake in freak offs and would face blackmail from Diddy when she didn’t want to participate.

During his testimony, Hayes said he was involved in “eight to 12” freak offs with Diddy and Ventura.

In our interview, he specified, “This did go on over the course of 2 and ½ years.”

Hayes told us that he hasn’t spoken to Cassie or Diddy since 2015.

If he could talk to Cassie again, he said he’d apologize to her. He elaborated, “I would apologize for having participated, even unknowingly, extreme remorse and sadness if, in fact, I was participating with a woman who was being taken advantage of.”

While Hayes was on the stand, he testified that he was hired to perform at those wild encounters and recounted that Diddy would hide his face during the freak offs.

He told us similarly, “I think it’s called the hijab. It’s what the Muslim women wear, where their faces are fully covered and you can only see their eyes.”

Hayes noted that it took him “as long as a year” into the freak offs before realizing who the famous couple was!

He explained, “I was instructed to try to bypass the security, trying to keep privacy to a maximum. All the furniture was covered in sheets… I kind of compare it to a photo shoot.”

Hayes' testimony also matched parts of his book "In Search of Freezer Meat," which documented his sexual encounters with a "rich, powerful couple" who he didn't name.

Hayes also opened up about testifying, only feet away from Diddy, saying, “The energy in the room is so intense. I had no idea where Mr. Combs was. It was just chaotic.”

Hayes eventually did make eye contact with Diddy and observed his dramatic weight loss and change in appearance amid all the stress of the trial. He commented, “I felt that I can see the magnitude on him… It must be unbearable.”