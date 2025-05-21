Getty Images

Rapper Kid Cudi aka Scott Mescudi is expected to testify soon in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial.

Cudi may be taking the witness stand later this week to testify about his 2011 relationship with Cassie Ventura.

Last week, Ventura testified that she started seeing Cudi when she was “not in the greatest place" with Diddy.

Diddy learned of their relationship during a freak off while going through her phone, according to Ventura.

She said, “I just remember him putting a wine opener between his fingers and lunging at me.”

Ventura testified that she then called Cudi through a burner phone and went to the rapper’s house. However, she went back to Combs’ house because he allegedly told her “he would release videos and hurt Scott and I.”

Once she arrived at Combs’ home, an “irate” Combs allegedly got physical with her. She told the court, “Sean kicked me in the back, I fell on the floor and then left. I had a large bruise on my back and bruises on other places — he literally kicked me with the bottom of his foot.”

According to Ventura, Diddy did make a threat at Kid Cudi. She said, “He mentioned when we were out of the country that Scott’s car would be blown up and he wanted his friends to see it.”

In 2023, Kid Cudi told The New York Times that his car did blow up in his driveway.

Cassie claimed that she ended her relationship with Kid Cudi out of fear.

On Tuesday, Cassie’s mom Regina Ventura testified that she once took out an equity loan to pay $20,000 to Combs, who was upset about her daughter seeing Kid Cudi.

According to Regina, she wired him money after he allegedly threatened to leak sexually explicit videos of her daughter.

She told the court, “He wanted $20,000 because she was having a relationship with Scott Mescudi.”

“He was angry that he had spent money on her and she had been with another person,” she elaborated.

Regina did note that Diddy returned the money days later.