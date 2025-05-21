Diddy’s Four-Word Message at Criminal Trial

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs spoke out in the courtroom on Tuesday as his criminal trial wrapped up for the day.

People magazine reports he told onlookers, “I love you all,” before adding under his breath, “Yeah. Love.”

He then addressed a woman in the gallery with what seemed to be a message for his 31-year-old son Justin. “Please let Justin know I’m thinking of him,” the rapper said.

Diddy has denied all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

On Tuesday, “Extra” was outside the courthouse as the mother of Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, arrived to court to testify against him.

Regina Ventura testified that Cassie told her Diddy had threatened to release a sex tape of the two and told the jury, “I was physically sick.” She revealed she took out a home equity loan when Diddy demanded she pay him $20,000 after he claimed Cassie had slept with another rapper. She says she did it because she was scared for her daughter’s safety. The money, however, was returned to Regina days later.

Also on the stand was Diddy’s personal assistant from 2007-2009, David James. He told the jury he had taken ecstasy with Diddy and picked up prescription drugs for him, but said he never witnessed any physical violence between his boss and Cassie.

Exotic dancer Sharay Hayes aka “The Punisher” also testified that he engaged in eight to 12 freak offs with the couple. He said that in the beginning Diddy would wear a Muslim face covering to hide his identity.

Hayes testified that Diddy “would direct” him and Cassie during the freak offs. He said, “Mr. Combs might say, ‘Sit forward. Move the camera.’ Or what would happen sexually... you know... One time during sex, he dropped a stack of money. He said, ‘I like this sh*t.’”

As for the amount of baby oil used during the freak offs, Hayes said, “A lot. We were supposed to be glistening. As much as possible.”