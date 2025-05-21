Cheryl Burke Drops 35 Lbs. — See Her Weight-Loss Transformation!

Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Cheryl Burke is dropping the weight!

In an interview with People magazine, Burke revealed that she has lost over 30 lbs. with the help of intermittent fasting, clean foods, and two-mile walks with her dog.

She said, “I just like to continue to move my body and be active.”

Burke recently shut down rumors that she was using Ozempic to lose weight.

While removing her makeup, she told her TikTok followers, “I’m not on Ozempic. I’m not sick. I didn’t get a face transplant, and no, I didn’t get a brow-lift."

She went on, “The level of projection that is happening and that I’m witnessing is wild.”

Of all the speculation about her appearance, Burke told People, “Just because I've lost weight aesthetically doesn't mean I don't still represent body positivity. People, for some reason, think that, oh, now that she's lost weight, what type of example is she setting?”

She stressed, “These are all assumptions that people have thrown at me, as far as Ozempic, my face. I've always had criticism, but what's shocking is that this is worse than when I gained weight. These are really mean and cruel messages.”

Cheryl also opened up about her past struggle with body image.

She recalled, “As a dancer, we were stuck in front of mirrors constantly, it was important to stay at a certain weight, and my dance coaches were really strict. It has always been something that kind of weighed on me.”

“It would really affect my mood on a daily basis if I didn't feel like I was skinny enough,” Burke elaborated. “Just being consistently chastised about my weight, it wasn't fun. I even used to travel with a scale. That's how obsessive I was. So, it's just not healthy.”

Cheryl is doing things differently now! She explained, “For me, it's all about starting from within first instead of the aesthetic of what I look like from the outside. My goal wasn't to lose a certain amount of weight.”

Burke is focusing on a healthy lifestyle in her 40s, saying, “I've noticed not only my skin changing into mature skin, but also just my metabolism has changed quite a lot. I've noticed my feet cramping randomly if I'm not moving often. Obviously, I'm not as active as I was when I was on the show, but it’s just been a whole change for me.”