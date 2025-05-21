“Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage is going to be a dad!

Savage is expecting his first child with wife Tessa Angermeier.

On Tuesday, the couple took to Instagram to announce Tessa’s pregnancy.

Ben wrote on Instagram, “Arriving this fall,” while Tessa specified in her post, “November can’t come soon enough ♥️."

The pregnancy news comes two years after the couple tied the knot in Thousand Oaks, California.

Earlier this year, Tessa celebrated their wedding anniversary with a wedding pic. She gushed on Instagram, “Happy anniversary 🤍 Love you always.”

In March 2023, their friend and stylist Chloe Engelhardt posted photos from the wedding in February. She wrote, “Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn’t be happier for you ‘guuuyyyss’ 🤍👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🥂.”

For their big day, Tessa wore a strapless white gown and veil, while Ben opted for a black tuxedo.