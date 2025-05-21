Adam David Reacts to ‘The Voice’ Win & Michael Bublé Celebrates Two-peat! (Exclusive)

NBC

“Extra” was with “The Voice” Season 27 winner Adam David and his coach Michael Bublé right after the crowning moment!

Adam said it hadn’t settled in yet, confessing, “This is all very overwhelming. I need a good cry and a good night's sleep and maybe it'll hit me in the morning.”

He also reflected on his journey, explaining, “I'm leaving this show… honestly, it doesn't feel like a show to me it felt like a boot camp to be a better artist. Everything that was involved in the production was training and I would have left here a better singer, a better artist and with more friends… The fact that I won is… icing on the cake.”

David had a message for his fans, saying, “I'm just so grateful. Thank you so much for voting. I want to see all of y'all at my concert.”

Michael reacted to his two-peat as the winning coach, saying, “It's just something when this beautiful country that has given so much richness to culture musically recognizes that kind of talent it's awesome.”

He declared that he’s going for a three-peat next season against Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan!