‘The Voice’ Crowns a Winner on Season 27 Finale

One lucky contestant was just named the winner of “The Voice”!

Keep reading to find out if Adam David, Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnston, Lucia Flores Wiseman or RENZO took home the Season 27 top prize.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

As the finale came to a close it was Adam David from coach Michael Bublé’s team who was crowned the champion.

Michael congratulated Adam telling him, "I love you, man,” adding, "You’re my kind of artist... Congratulations, I knew you’d get here."

David, who plays blues, soul, funk and rock, has served as an inspiration this season as he opened up about his past battle with addiction and how music helped with his sobriety.

Adam’s path to winning “The Voice” wasn’t straightforward. He was a one-chair turn during the blind auditions, as he wowed Bublé with his rendition of “Baby I Love Your Way.”

The singer also ran into trouble at the semi-finals when he didn’t receive enough votes and had to sing for his life, earning the Instant Save!

The win also marked Michael’s second season in a row winning the competition as a coach.