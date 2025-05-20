See the Full Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & Cassie Ventura Hotel Assault Video

As part of the evidence at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial, the U.S. District Attorney’s office released the full hotel surveillance video from 2016 showing Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

CONTENT WARNING: Disturbing footage. Viewer discretion advised.

In the 10-minute footage, Ventura is seen wearing a black hoodie and no shoes as she walks down the hotel hallway toward the elevator.

Once she gets to the elevator, Ventura pulls out her black shoes from her bag.

Diddy then is seen running down the corridor with just a towel wrapped around his waist and socks.

Once he sees Cassie by the elevator, he grabs her and throws her to the ground. He then kicks her and grabs her bags and drags her on the floor by her hoodie.

He eventually lets go of Cassie as his towel becomes undone.

Diddy continues to walk toward their hotel room, but stops when he sees that Ventura isn’t behind him.

Cassie reaches for the phone by the elevator and appears to be talking to someone until she sees Diddy.

Diddy eventually walks to their hotel room with her bags in hand, but returns to the elevator with nothing in his hands.

Diddy then approaches Cassie, seemingly taking something from her that looks like a phone.

As he walks away, he comes back and sit in a nearby chair, throwing a vase in her direction.

Cassie then grabs the elevator phone again and Diddy walks away. Before he leaves the elevator area, they seemingly exchange some words.

At one point, Cassie is seen putting her hands out as Diddy sits back down on the chair again.

The footage then shows Diddy being followed behind by hotel security Israel Florez, who took the stand last week to discuss the infamous video.

According to Florez, he was reporting to a call about a distressed woman on the sixth floor of the hotel.

He recalled seeing Diddy wearing just a towel and sitting in a chair “slouched down, like with a blank stare… like a devilish stare, just looking at me."

The video shows Florez interacting with Diddy in the hallway before the rapper walks toward their room.

Cassie is then seen walking down the hallway toward their room and emergin back in the hallway with her bag, eventually followed by Florez.

Seconds later, Diddy walks down the hallway again in only a towel and goes to the elevator area. He immediately walks back down the hallway, seemingly trying to call someone on his phone.

Last week, Cassie testified that a violent freak off was happening ahead of the caught-on-camera hotel altercation.

The prosecution asked her more about what happened leading up to her leaving their hotel room.

She recalled, “During the freak off, he hit me in the eye and I left before he said it was over. He followed me to the hallway, and he dragged me back. He was wearing a towel and socks.”

According to Ventura, Diddy became violent if she left a freak off without his permission.

She told the jurors, “He would get violent. It would be horrible.”

Last year, CNN posted the surveillance footage of the rap mogul physically assaulting Cassie.

Following the shocking video, Ventura wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

The singer continued, “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

The 38-year-old showed support for all victims, saying, “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

Diddy’s team plans to claim the video, initially aired by CNN, was “edited” and “manipulated.”

In response to the doctoring claims, a CNN spokesperson told People magazine, "CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.”