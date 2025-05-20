Rumer Willis on Following in Dad Bruce Willis’ Action Footsteps with New Western (Exclusive)

Instagram

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s firstborn, Rumer Willis, is following in their Hollywood footsteps with her new western, “Trail of Vengeance.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Rumer, who wanted to live up to her dad’s legacy with the stunts and action!

She shared, “When I’m on the sets, especially doing any sort of like physical stuff, I pulled the stunt guy Dale aside and I was like, ‘Listen, you need to show me how to make this look good because I’ve got a big-time legacy right here to make sure that I live up to, so none of this, like, sissy stuff.’”

Rumer said, "We had a lot of fight scenes. We would joke on set about how much I get slapped around in this movie. It's very aggressive."

"I felt really empowered," she shared," noting that she plans to show the movie to her dad, who has starred in iconic action films like “Die Hard” and “The Fifth Element.”

As for how Bruce is doing amid his dementia battle, Rumer answered, “He’s great. He's really good."

Rumer is “absolutely” planning to spend Father’s Day with Bruce.

Rumer’s mom, Demi Moore, is also experiencing a career resurgence with her Oscar-nominated role in “The Substance.”

Rumer raved, “To sit there and watch her get acknowledgment, not only from her peers but just this industry and people as a whole, I think, was so lovely, not only as her daughter but also as a peer and an actor as well because she’s incredible. She’s so talented.”

She said Demi is living proof that, "You have to, I think, always keep going." She continued, "I've had those conversations with myself... I mean, literally, right before I got this movie, I was like, 'Man, you know, I'm a mom. Is this, am I still supposed to be doing this?'... I did this audition and I remember doing the audition and going, 'You know what? I can do this. I could really do this well,' and I got really excited. And I found out that I got it and I was just over the moon and I just wanted to put all of myself into it."

Rumer is also loving mom life with daughter Louetta, 2, who she gushes is “ahead of schedule” with her milestones.

Willis shared, “Her language is off the charts, and she’s so smart and funny and kind and wonderful. I love it. It’s, like, my favorite part of my life.”