Lancôme's Juicy Tubes Has Mischa Barton & Rachel Bilson Getting Nostalgic About Kisses on 'The O.C.'

Getty Images

“The O.C.’s” Mischa Barton is reminiscing about her favorite kissing scene from the show, which took place atop a Ferris wheel!

Celebrating the return of Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes, which was used on her lips in the scene, Barton said, “My favorite moment with Lancôme Juicy Tubes is the Ferris wheel scene where Ryan and Marissa are kissing. That was just such an iconic Marissa moment.”

On the show, Barton played Marissa to Ben McKenzie’s Ryan.

With a Lancôme Juicy Tube in her hand, Mischa shared, “Something about the scent that makes me, like, really nostalgic and takes me back to the early 2000s.”

Mischa’s co-star Rachel Bilson also showed her love for Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes. While applying the OG gloss-in tube, Bilson noted in a video, “It instantly reminds me of when I won the Teen Choice Award for Best Chemistry.”

On the show, Rachel and Adam Brody’s characters shared an iconic kissing-booth scene!