Kathleen Hughes, Iconic Scream Queen of 'It Came from Outer Space,' Dies at 96

Getty Images

Kathleen Hughes, whose scream in a promotional shot for the cult classic "It Came from Outer Space" became one of the most iconic stills in Hollywood history, died May 19 at 96.

A close friend confirmed her death on Facebook Tuesday.

Hughes, who had more than 60 TV and film credits, made her credited film debut in "Mother Is a Freshman" (1949), starring Loretta Young and Van Johnson.

Her brush with immortality came unexpectedly, via her small but pivotal role in "It Came from Outer Space." The low-budget 1953 sci-fi film about the horrifying effect a crashed meteorite has on a small town is considered one of the most famous in the genre, based on an original film treatment by Ray Bradbury.

Following the death of its star Barbara Rush last year, Hughes had been the film's last surviving cast member. It is her screaming face that has become an emblem of the era of terrifying Atomic Age movies.

In 2019, Hughes recalled to Fox News of the still's creation, "I had just finished working on that film. I went to the still gallery and as I walked in, the cameraman who was taking stills said to me, 'Put your hands up in the air and scream.'" Laughing, she went on, "And I did. It was an instant success. They loved it and the film just lives forever with that photo."

She also told the outlet of seeing a pre-fame Marilyn Monroe perform in a show put together by a movie studio. The future superstar was in the production in spite of having just been dropped by the studio.

"Oh, my God, she was fantastic," Hughes recalled. "She did a song called 'I Never Took a Lesson in My Life.' She was wearing this slinky black dress. I just couldn’t believe they dropped her. She was incredible. She was just a star."

Marilyn wound up replacing Hughes in a movie, and went on to star in "The Seven Year Itch," a show Hughes enjoyed performing in onstage.

Hughes also appeared in the films "The Glass Web" (1953), "The Golden Blade" (1953), "Cult of the Cobra" (1955), and her favorite — "Three Bad Sisters" (1956).

On TV, she guested on "December Bride" (1956), "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" (1956 & 1957), "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" (1958), "77 Sunset Strip" (1959), three episodes of "Bachelor Father" (1960-1962), "Perry Mason" (1962), "I Dream of Jeannie" (1967), "Mission: Impossible" (1967), "Here's Lucy" (1970), "M*A*S*H" (1973), and "Quincy, M.E." (1980).

Matthew Rettenmund

Her last work was in the short "Swamp Women Kissing Booth" in 2018.