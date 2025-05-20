Jessica Biel Gushes Over ‘Priceless’ Partnership with Justin Timberlake (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jessica Biel hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of her new drama series “The Better Sister,” which she stars in and also executive produced with Elizabeth Banks.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Jessica, who gushed about husband Justin Timberlake’s support while she worked on the show.

Biel commented, “Always having your partner around is that sounding board, that, you know, kind of warm and fuzzy at home when you come home after a long day and that person’s just there like, ‘Tell me, what happened?’ You know, just that person who, like, is a judge-free zone and will just listen and encourage you to, like, ‘Alright, get up and do it again tomorrow. You got this.’ You know, that kind of feeling is, it's priceless."

Jess also talked about on-set padel tournaments, saying she and Justin didn’t take it easy on anyone!

According to Jess, Elizabeth “didn’t take it easy” on them either! Biel added, “She’s very competitive and it’s super fun to play with her and her husband.

On the show, Jessica and Elizabeth play sisters, something that she could tap in to having siblings herself!

Biel explained, “She’s an older sister and I’m an older sister, but I’m younger than her. We have boys, two boys each, so we sort of just kind of slid into these roles of she was the older sister I always wanted but never really had. It was, it was just, I don't know, sometimes it's easy, sometimes it's not. This time it was just easy and I love her."

Biel cut her hair into a sharp bob for the role, noting, "I loved it. It was a change I was really ready for. It was an amazing way to transform into somebody else that is very different form me, and it helped me immensely in, sort of, embodying this different human.”