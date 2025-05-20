Hailey Bieber is opening up on her son Jack’s birth last year.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Bieber revealed that she suffered a postpartum hemorrhage, which she called “a little bit scary.”

According to Cleveland Clinic, a postpartum hemorrhage is “severe or excessive bleeding after childbirth.”

She noted, “I trust my doctor with my life. And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind.”

After Jack’s birth, Bieber recalled being “a little freaked out” as the doctors were trying to get her blood to clot.

Hailey was induced at 39 weeks when she started leaking amniotic fluid.

Doctors used Pitocin and a Foley balloon to induce labor, which lasted 18 hours.

She shared, “That shit was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing.”

While Hailey and husband Justin Bieber were nesting with Jack, they were the subject of constant split rumors.

She noted, “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult. And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like ‘they’re getting divorced’ and ‘they’re this’ and ‘they’re not happy’: It is such a mindf**k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”

Along with those rumors, Hailey was also struggling with her post-baby body.

She said, “Every day I have to talk to myself, like, ‘Hailey, you had a baby. You grew a human. You birthed a human. It’s okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time.’”

Hailey and Justin welcomed Jack in August.

Mikael Jansson/Vogue