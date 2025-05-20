George Wendt, Norm from 'Cheers,' Dies at 76

Getty Images

George Wendt, known to TV fans as Norm on the beloved sitcom "Cheers" and as part of the iconic "Bill Swerski's Superfans" sketches on "SNL" that introduced the phrase "Da Bears," has died.

TMZ reports that Wendt died peacefully in his sleep at 76 early Tuesday.

In a statement, his bereaved family said, “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

Wendt played barfly Norm Peterson on NBC's "Cheers" from 1982-1993. Famously, the lovable accountant whose religion was beer would enter the bar to a resounding "NORM!" from all the patrons in the place.

Wendt, Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman were the only three actors to appear on every episode of the long-running series. He is the first main cast member to die since Kirstie Alley (who played Rebecca) in 2022, and the third overall, along with Nicholas Colasanto (who played Coach), who died in 1985 while the show was in its initial run.

Wendt was born in Chicago — of course — on October 17, 1948.

After a stormy college career that included being expelled from Notre Dame, he became a part of The Second City, Chicago's famed improv group that has given rise to many household names, including Joan Rivers, Bill Murray, Jordan Peele, John Belushi, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, and more.

Along with giving him the experience he needed to launch a successful career as a comedic actor, the place was also where he met his future wife, Bernadette, to whom he had been married for 47 years at the time of his passing.

Wendt's first credited film work was in the Gen X classic "My Bodyguard." His first TV guest spot was on "Hart to Hart" in 1981, and he quickly racked up other credits, including spots on "Soap" (1981), "Taxi" (1981), "Alice" (1982), and "M*A*S*H" (1982).

His work on "Cheers" made him a household face, if not name, but he worked extensively during its run and after, and continued working the rest of his life.

In 1985, he hosted "SNL" with Francis Ford Coppola. On "SNL" in the '90s, he was part of the group of Chicago guys whose love of beer and the Bears was a valentine to South Side superfans of the Bears. Wendt was Bob Swerski, and he was joined by Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Robert Smigel, and others.

He was also in Michael Jackson's music video for "Black or White" (1991).

Though his own series, "The George Wendt Show," failed to connect in 1995, he acted on many series, including reprising this Norm character on "St. Elsewhere" (1985), "The Tortellis" (1987), "Wings" (1990), and "Frasier" (2002).

His other TV work included "Tales from the Crypt" (1991), "Roc" (1992), playing himself on episodes of "Seinfeld" (1992) and "The Larry Sanders Show" (1994), "Spin City" (1996), "George Lopez" (2004), and "Hot in Cleveland" (2011).

Wendt was also very busy in feature films, among them "Dreamscape" (1984), "Gung Ho" (1986), "Guilty by Suspicion" (1991), "Spice World" (1997), and his final movie, "Christmas with the Campbells" (2022).

Splash News

In 2010, he branched out into stage work — in drag — as Edna Turnblad in a production of "Hairspray," a role he took on several more times through the years. He appeared on Broadway as Santa in "Elf the Musical" from 2010-2011.

In 2023, Wendt was unveiled as Moose on a Season 9 episode of "The Masked Singer."

According to IMDb, Wendt, whose most recent TV work was in the movie "Love's Second Act," had completed work in a TV movie called "Compound Fractures" that is forthcoming.