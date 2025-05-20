Jane Rosenberg

Exotic dancer Sharay Hayes aka “The Punisher” took the stand at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Tuesday.

Hayes discussed his first freak off with Diddy and Cassie Ventura at Trump Tower in New York City.

Hayes testified that a wig-wearing Ventura asked him to “create a sexy scene of me and her applying baby oil on each other and create a sexy environment that her husband would come upon.”

When asked about the hotel room where the sexual encounter was taking place, he described it as, “Dimly lit. Electric candles. Bowls of water with bottles of baby oil in them. She told me not to acknowledge her husband, not to look at him when he came out.”

According to Hayes, he couldn’t see Diddy’s face, explaining, “He had what the Muslim women wear, where their face is completely covered and you could only see his eyes.”

He told the court that he was paid $800 for the freak off, and also received an additional tip from Cassie.

Hayes testified that he engaged in eight to 12 freak offs with the couple.

According to Hayes, Diddy switched from a face covering to a baseball cap over time.

Despite their efforts to disguise themselves, Hayes explained how he was able to recognize the star, saying, “I was a fan of Mr. Combs and followed him on Instagram. I saw her on it.”

Hayes testified that Diddy “would direct” him and Cassie during the freak offs. He said, “Mr. Combs might say, ‘Sit forward. Move the camera.’ Or what would happen sexually... you know... One time during sex, he dropped a stack of money. He said, ‘I like this sh*t.’”

As for the amount of baby oil used during the freak offs, Hayes said, “A lot. We were supposed to be glistening. As much as possible.”

According to Hayes, the freak offs were usually “four hours” long.

In his cross-examination, the defense grilled Hayes on developing feelings for Cassie. Hayes said that was “incorrect.”

When his conversation with the government about “developed feelings” was brought up, Hayes commented, “That may have been taken out of context.”