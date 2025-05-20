Diddy Trial: Ex-Assistant Testifies Sean Combs Carried Pills to ‘Increase Sperm Count’

Getty Images

David James, a former personal assistant of Sean “Diddy” Combs, took the stand at the rap mogul’s sex trafficking trial on Tuesday.

James worked for Diddy from 2006-2008, detailing Diddy’s traveling preferences, including what was usually carried in his overnight bag.

David noted that Diddy often had $10,000 in cash in his possession for trips “and sometimes much more.”

James testified that Combs traveled with Viagra, Tylenol, Advil, Percocet, ecstasy, water pills, and pills “to increase sperm count.”

James also told the court that Diddy paid homage to a U.S. president with one of his pills, saying, “There were various pills, but one was in the form of a former president’s face.”

When asked which president, David answered, “President Obama.”

According to David, he was told to buy baby oil, the personal lubricant Astroglide, and condoms in cash for Diddy, who would reimburse him, off the books.

James told the court that there was usually a second car as part of Diddy’s security detail when he was traveling because his team was “suspicious” of someone “pulling up on him to shoot him.”

David was also asked about Diddy and Cassie Ventura’s relationship.

Though he never saw any violence, James recalled having a conversation with Ventura about why she didn’t leave the relationship.

James remembered Ventura telling him, “He controls my career, pays my allowance, and pays my rent.”

In his testimony, David also recounted when Diddy searched his browser history for a blog post accusing the rapper of hitting Cassie at a club.

According to James, it was “jarring” for Diddy to search his computer history since that had never happened before.

David searched for the post while Cassie was staying at the London West Hollywood hotel for a week. While he was instructed to bring her food, it was Diddy’s personal staff answering the door.

He commented, “I was surprised, I was expecting to see Cassie. She usually answered the door."

Last week, Cassie testified that she stayed in the London West Hollywood hotel after Diddy allegedly attacked her in the back of a car after attending an event.

David also testified about once seeing Cassie in bed with an unknown man while Diddy showered in the hotel room.

According to James, he had been asked by Combs to bring his iPad to the Miami hotel room. Since no one was answered the door, he let himself in with a key.

He said, “I never spoke to them about it, I just thought they were doing personal things. I never had conversations with Cassie or Mr. Combs about their personal affairs."

David left his job as Diddy’s assistant after an incident involving Suge Knight, in which Combs and his associates allegedly brought guns to the meetup.

James recalled, “I was really shook up by it. This was the first time as his assistant that I realized my life was in danger. I told them I want to leave but give six months notice so I could train the next assistant.”