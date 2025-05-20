Getty Images

Cassie Ventura’s mom Regina Ventura was on the witness stand at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Tuesday morning.

Regina testified that she once took out an equity loan to pay $20,000 to Combs in 2011.

According to Regina, she wired him money after he allegedly threatened to leak sexually explicit videos of her daughter, who was briefly dating Kid Cudi at the time.

She told the court, “He wanted $20,000 because she was having a relationship with Scott Mescudi.”

“He was angry that he had spent money on her and she had been with another person,” she elaborated.

Regina did note that Diddy returned the money days later.

She told Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson, “I was physically sick. I did not understand it. The sex tape threw me. He was trying to hurt my daughter.”

Regina also discussed the alleged abuse that Cassie suffered at the hands of Diddy.

According to Regina, she took photos of Cassie’s injuries, saying, “She was bruised, and I wanted to make sure we memorialized it.”

Last week, Cassie testified that she didn’t tell Regina about Diddy’s alleged violence initially.

She said, “I didn’t tell my mom the truth because I was ashamed, but I also felt like at that point I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t want to put my mother in danger of knowing anything of that magnitude.”

The defense declined a cross-examination with Regina.