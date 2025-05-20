Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested by Homeland Security in September, and now shocking evidence photos from his hotel room have been released in court.

Diddy is currently on trial after pleading not guilty on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) provided the photos, obtained by “Extra,” at trial.

The images were taken by Special Agent Yasin Binda at the Park Hyatt New York and reveal drugs, thousands in cash, baby oil, and more found at the scene.

People magazine reports Binda testified in court about the findings, adding that other items, like the personal lubricant Astroglide, mood lighting, and an iPhone, were found as well.

The magazine notes a Louis Vuitton bag was discovered with a prescription bottle made out to “Frank Black.” While the script was written for the seizure and panic disorder medication clonazepam (sold under the brand name Klonopin), two bags of pink powder were found inside.

One bag reportedly tested positive for ketamine, the other for MDMA and ketamine.

Binda added that a fanny pack was found hanging on the bed with $9,000 in cash.

This week, the world got a graphic first look at the injuries Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura says she suffered at the hands of Combs.