Adam Levine Raves He & Wife Behati Prinsloo Are Big LISA Fans (Exclusive)

Adam Levine spoke to “Extra” right before “The Voice” finale performances, and he dished on Maroon 5’s new hit single “Priceless.”

The song features LISA, and Adam shared how the lyrics were inspired by how he feels about wife Behati Prinsloo.

Levine revealed, “All the lines that came out… most of them were just in the vein of how I felt about my wife. I didn't really think much about it at the time and kind of don't talk about it too much but that's definitely the inspo.”

Adam said he and Behati are both big LISA fans and watched her on “The White Lotus" Season 3.

“She's amazing,” he said. “There's nothing that LISA can't do, man, we love her. So we're big fans, me and B love her.”

Adam also talked about the two-night finale, saying, “We really just kind of kick it and watch and enjoy the fruits of everybody's labor… it’s almost like we are watching a concert.”

“Extra” also spoke with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Buble.

John was ready for a victory, but called the competition “formidable.” He also said he was going to miss all the coaches after the season wrapped.

Kelsea shared, “It's kind of felt like summer camp is coming to an end and now we're here and it's just been such a fulfilling and in inspired journey.” She added of the finalists, “It’s anyone’s game.”

Bublé was manifesting a “The Voice” two-peat ahead of the final five finale performances! As sweet as winning would be, he praised his fellow coaches calling Kelsea “incredibly talented,” John a “genius,” and Adam the “real deal.”