‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Ben Rathbun Dead at 55

Ben Rathbun, who appeared on Season 5 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” has died at 55, TMZ reports.

A family source tells the site that Rathbun passed away on Monday in Greencastle, Indiana surrounded by loved ones.

The reality star and father of four was battling stage 4 stomach cancer. He was reportedly diagnosed late last year.

“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” followed Ben’s journey with Mahogany Roca, and the couple eventually got married.