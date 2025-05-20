Celebrity News May 20, 2025
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Ben Rathbun Dead at 55
Ben Rathbun, who appeared on Season 5 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” has died at 55, TMZ reports.
A family source tells the site that Rathbun passed away on Monday in Greencastle, Indiana surrounded by loved ones.
The reality star and father of four was battling stage 4 stomach cancer. He was reportedly diagnosed late last year.
“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” followed Ben’s journey with Mahogany Roca, and the couple eventually got married.
Shabootydotcom was first to report the news of his passing, and noted Roca “was still with him through these 💔ing times.”