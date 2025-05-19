Pom Klementieff on Getting Tom Cruise to Do the Les Grossman Dance for Her! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff and Greg Tarzan Davis are in the middle of a promotional tour for “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

“Extra” spoke with the Simon Pom and Greg, who had the privilege of working with the one and only Tom Cruise!

Klementieff praised Cruise’s passion for entertaining the audience, noting that everything is about character and emotion, rather than just a bunch of cool stunts.

She raved, “I learned so much with him.”

While talking Tom-isms, Klementieff also shared that she likes asking him to do the Les Grossman “Tropic Thunder” dance!

Pom said, “He does it, and it’s amazing.”

When Greg brought up that Tom picks up the phone for him and calls him back if he missed a call, Pom said, “He always calls back, always texts back — and quickly, too.”

Simon spoke about his 20 years with the “Mission” franchise and how much that has meant to him.

He noted, “I’ve been attached to a few different film series, but this one has been in my life, the longest. I think probably means the most to me, just because of the huge change it created for my life.”

As for the future of the blockbuster franchise, Simon commented, “I don’t know where we could go from here really because, you know, we are genuinely trying to save the world in this, not just a city or a continent.”

Tarzan said he’d love to pull both Klementieff and Pegg into the “Top Gun” world.

Pom was down for a role, saying, “I need to learn how to fly a plane.”

Tarzan commented that Pegg could fly and Klementieff could eject out of a fighter jet.

Greg wanted to keep the focus on “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” though, saying, “We have almost died making this film, Tom included… I want people to appreciate what we are doing on this film.”