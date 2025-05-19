Instagram

Carey Hart is on the mend after a scary motocross accident.

The 49-year-old, who is married to pop star P!nk, revealed on Instagram that he severed his intestine from his colon.

Carey posted photos from the hospital, including his bandaged-up belly… and another pic of his stitches.

“Welp, I ran out of talent 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣,” he wrote. “I had a pretty nasty get off, practicing Thursday morning. Landed off a jump, bars knifed, and took the bar to the gut while going over the bars. As I understand it, severed my small intestine from my colon. I’m fine and will recover from this.”

Hart continued, “Just a big thank you to @feedbigb for talking me into going to the ER, and a huge thanks to @pink . As always does in these situations w/ me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital. Sorry to put you through this, yet again 🤣.”

To his daughter Willow and son Jameson, he wrote, “Thanks Willz and Jamo for coming to visit today. Gonna rest up this week, and start the healing process. ***sorry to everyone I ghosted over the last couple days. There was a good reason for it 🤣🤣. I’m gonna take a few days off, and I’ll catch up with everyone next week.”

His “Special Forces” co-stars Trista Sutter and Kyla Pratt took to the comments with Trista writing, “Thank God you’re ok!!!! That scar is one for the Carey Hart story book!”

Kyla added, “Omg Carey wtf 😭😣 be careful man. Speedy Recovery 🙏🏽.”

Meanwhile, actor Norman Reedus simply wrote, “Dude,” while Ruby Rose shared, “Noo ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 Heal up Superman!”

Back in December 2024, while promoting “Special Forces,” Carey opened up to Too Fab about his past motocross injuries. He revealed, "My body's pretty destroyed. I'm in the high 80s for broken bones. I just had my 22nd surgery on my knee on Wednesday, and I've gotten full use out of this body. And that was probably my biggest Achilles heel in the show, was keeping myself in one piece."