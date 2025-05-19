Why Natalie Portman Can’t Wait to Show Her Kids ‘The Fountain of Youth’! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Natalie Portman hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of her new treasure-hunting adventure “The Fountain of Youth.”

“Extra” spoke with Natalie, who is “very excited” for her kids to see the movie.

She shared, “They have not seen it yet and I can’t wait to show it to them because A, I like never get to show my kids my movies because they’re usually not appropriate, and then B, it's so fun. I think they’re gonna have the best time watching it.”

Natalie, who is an only-child in real life, also raved over her on-screen brother John Krasinski.

"I get John Krasinski as my brother, who's, like, the greatest and so funny and such a great actor," she said. "I think it’s so fun to have a brother-sister relationship at the center of the film. I think it's quite unusual in this kind of adventure and makes sense for Fountain of Youth to be with someone that has known you since you're a child."

Natalie just attended the Cannes Film Festival, where she premiered her animated movie “Arco."

She reflected, “It’s been incredible to have so many things I care about kind of emerge in the world at the same time. To have 'Arco,' a film we produced, which is animated, first feature by Ugo Bienvenu, and we're so, so proud of it, and it debuted to such love and appreciation, so it was an incredible moment."