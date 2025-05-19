Michelle Williams' Rare Emotional Comments About Late Ex Heath Ledger: 'So Special'

Getty

Michelle Williams is reflecting on her relationship with the late Heath Ledger, who died in 2008 from a drug overdose at the age of 28.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” Williams got emotional about Ledger, who she called “so special.”

While they were together, Michelle and Heath welcomed daughter Matilda in 2005.

Acknowledging their daughter, Williams said, “Thank God, there’s Matilda.”

In 2004, Michelle and Heath met on the set of “Brokeback Mountain,” where they fell in love.

She commented, “We had a baby. But I suppose maybe it's a good thing about being young is that you don't have so much life experience that you can contextualize things. So, you're really just going with the flow.”

The pair broke up in 2007, a year before his passing.

Williams also opened up about raising Matilda after Heath’s death, saying, “When I make mistakes in front of my daughter and own up to them and apologize, it teaches her to apologize and say, ‘Oops, Mommy, I’m sorry,’ and it’s not a big deal.”

“It’s a part of life, and we move on,” Michelle stressed. “No shame, no blame. You made a mistake? Beautiful. I made five already today.”

Dax remembered Heath, saying, “I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly.”