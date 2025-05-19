Getty Images

Justin Bieber stepped out in a big way on Sunday with wife Hailey Bieber.

The couple attended the Toronto Maple Leafs match against the Florida Panthers in the NHL Eastern Conference semifinals.

Justin and Hailey were spotted in the stands at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. At one point Justin smiled widely as he wrapped his arm around his wife.

Instagram

The pop singer was hard to miss in a Russian-style fur hat, sunglasses, and salmon-colored jacket. For her part, Hailey blended in with the fans in a blue and white Toronto Leafs jacket.

Justin shared the fun night on Instagram. too, with smiling selfies and videos of Hailey. In one pic, they even share a kiss.

It’s the first time Bieber has stepped out since he spoke out about his past friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Diddy is currently on trial in NYC, facing five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all charges against him and entered a not guilty plea.

Last week, Justin’s rep told TMZ, "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."