Jessica Simpson on Daughter Maxwell’s 13th Birthday in Paris & ‘All’s Fair’ Role (Exclusive)

Jessica Simpson chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour after performing on the “American Idol” finale, confessing, “Oh, my God, I was dying. I can't even tell you how long it's been since I've been that nervous. Like, I had to put hairspray on my feet to stand still, like, not that it actually keeps me put, but, like, my feet were sweating. I'm like, my feet don't sweat.”

She went on, “I just kept telling myself, ‘Do not cry. Do not cry. I know this is a big moment… do not cry.’ And then I see my dad, like, up in the corner and I'm like, ‘Ah, I'm going to cry. I'm going to cry. Do not cry. Just sing your songs. Just sing your songs.’"

Jessica performed on TV for the first time in 15 years! “That's a really long time, and, like, the last time was a Christmas song, so that's easy. So, this is my new EP ‘Nashville Canyon’ part one, I mean, part two comes in the summer, but it is so much a part of my soul, and so to sing a song off of that I felt naked, to be honest, like, it was very bare and raw and very vulnerable.”

Jessica, who is the mother of Maxwell, 13, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, went on, “I had my kids FaceTiming everybody to tell me I did a good job. And I haven't gotten to talk to them yet, but I'm so excited to talk to them because they've never seen me sing live like that.”

Jessica and her mom Tina were just in Paris to celebrate Maxwell’s 13th birthday.

Simpson shared of having a teen, “I will say I feel like she's been a teenager for a while. She's an old soul. I learn a lot from Maxwell. I don't know if she's just my firstborn or what, but she's just a well of depth, like, she's so amazing.”

She added, “She knew more about Paris than my mom and I. So, you know, TikTok, she knew everywhere to go. Like, we had all these places to go, and she discovered, like, she has the nose. Like, she loves perfume, so going to a perfumery a private perfumery creating our own perfume… She'll say, "No, for the Maxwell Johnson Collection."

Jessica went on to dish about filming an episode of Ryan Murphy’s new show “All’s Fair.” The series is about a group of female divorce lawyers who start their own practice, and stars Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson.

Simpson said, “I did an episode of ‘All's Fair,’ and what a show! I mean, great cast. It is so fun… I didn't want it to end, like, I was so grateful that Ryan Murphy thought of me.”

Terri asked how it came about.

“Just his people called my people,” Simpson revealed. “Also, like, I'm friends with Kim. I don't know if it was her idea at all, but definitely, I was glad she was on set and we had scenes together.”

She went on, “Yeah it was amazing. I mean, Naomi Watts, like, we all had a blast, and the director, Anthony Hemingway, he made me feel so comfortable being crazy, because my role is very crazy.”

Jessica said she spent eight hours getting prosthetics for it.

Turning back to her new music, ‘Nashville Caynon,’ she explained her inspo, saying, “It was really like I made a Spotify playlist of just music that I like, and it was not really any of the music that I've done before, because for me that was what people told me to do. And I wanted to do something I was going to tell myself that I needed to do and felt right within my soul, so this playlist I would take into with songwriters and we'd sit there and they'd pick a song from the playlist and we'd kind of like vibe off of it. But it's all very, like, vintage sounds I perform. I recorded live with a band, and I'll never do it another way again. I'll never just have a track in my headphones, I will always have, like, a band. I think I was meant to always be in a band.”

Terri asked, “Do you feel like this is Jessica Simpson reinvented?”

She said, “Yeah, I think this is like Jessica Simpson 4.0.”