Jessica Biel Reacts to Justin Timberlake & Travis Kelce Dancing Video (Exclusive)

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to talk “The Better Sister,” their new thriller series about two estranged sisters who are forced together after one of their husbands is murdered.

Jessica spoke about her character Chloe, saying, “I kind of loved her just intense dysfunction,” explaining there was “this horrible stuff that she did kind of ruining her sister's life in her past, and where she is when you meet her is just so complicated.”

Biel went on, “She's living this life that she wants you to believe is really, truly who she is, where she came from, and that there's nothing to hide, and I just love a character that has something humongous to hide.”

Elizabeth enjoyed how “messy” her character Nicky is, adding, “My favorite thing was that she gets to come into Chloe's world… We only see Nicky, this force of chaos, enter this very pristine beautiful world that Chloe has built and start ripping it down, and it was super fun to play.”

They reflected on the many layers of emotion in the show and how that made it feel very real.

Jessica explained, “We're, like, getting to deal with all the layers of emotion at once, you know? Like, major family dynamics and dramas and traumas and lies, and on top of it we're just, like, bickering and bitching at each other like sisters really do and like siblings really do. And it just feels authentic because everything's happening at once. It doesn't have to be two things at different times, you know, it can be heartbreaking and absolutely ridiculous at the same time.”

Elizabeth added, “One of the themes that the showrunners wanted to explore was how siblings can grow up in the same house but have two different experiences of their parents.”

Both Jessica and Elizabeth also talked about serving as executive producers on the show.

Biel said, “You're wearing multiple hats. You know, when you’re producing, you're also thinking about not just your performance, you're thinking about the entire product. You're thinking about everybody's arc, you're thinking about every cliffhanger at the end of every episode. Is it enough? Is it good? Will the audience love it? Will they suspect? Who can we put out as suspects? All of these different kinds of things. It's more of, like, a global, like, macro view of what the project is as opposed to, you know, you're just, like, in your lane thinking about your work and that's it."

Banks insisted, “We want everyone to win, and by everyone, we mean, like, every department... The whole endeavor is how to we set everyone up to do their best work?"

Plus, we had to get Jessica’s reaction to that viral video of her hubby Justin Timberlake and Travis Kelce dancing on the links at Justin’s 8AM Invitational golf tournament in Vegas!

“I always enjoy the dancing,” she said. “Who doesn't enjoy big boys dancing? Very, very big boys dancing on a golf course in shorts holding metal sticks.”

Jessica praised the tournament for raising “tons of money” and said, “Justin always makes it fun,” adding, “That’s his happy place.”