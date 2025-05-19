Jamal Roberts Reacts to 'American Idol' Win: 'You Can Accomplish Anything' (Exclusive)

Disney/Christopher Willard

Jamal Roberts was with "Extra's" Terri Seymour right after his "American Idol" Season 23 win!

He said it hadn't fully sunk in yet, sharing, “I'm thankful, I'm grateful. I love everybody, but they said it'll probably kick in by in the morning.”

Disney/Christopher Willard

Jamal also revealed what judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan said to him after the big crowning moment.

They told him, “We can't wait to buy a ticket, we can't wait to buy the music."

After Terri told the P.E. teacher that 26 million votes came in for the finale, he reacted, "I just caught chills. That's amazing."

He reflected, "I just didn't know I would be here, you know? But just to see my dream come true, it just goes to show you that God is still, he's still in charge of all of our lives, and if you dream and you work hard, you can accomplish anything."

As for how his life will change now, Jamal said, "I don't really wanna change, 'cause being myself, that's what got me here. So, as far as the music, maybe, you know. But right now, I just wanna be my authentic self and keep soaring and changing lives.”

The judges also reacted to the win, with Carrie telling Terri, “Jamal just has a gift from God. His voice is insane. Every time he opens his mouth, it is flawless. So, I feel like, I got to tell him afterward, I was like, 'Now go to great things,' and I feel like he certainly can."

Lionel shared his words for Jamal and fellow contestant John Foster, explaining, “Those are two number one artists standing side by side, and I said that to both of them. You got two number one guys standing right there loving each other. It was fantastic.”