“General Hospital” star Steve Burton is married again!

Over the weekend, Burton tied the knot with his chef girlfriend Michelle Lundstrom at an intimate church ceremony in Laguna Beach.

The couple’s vows were witnessed by immediate family only.

Steve told People magazine, “This day isn’t just about a ceremony. It’s the beginning of forever with the love of my life."

They expanded their guest list for the wedding reception at Montage Laguna Beach, where 45 guests were in attendance.

For the big day, Lundstrom wore a dress by Lee Petra Grebenau.

She emphasized, “It was exactly what I had wanted, romantic with a vintage vibe.”

“When I tried on my dress, I knew it was the one," she went on. "I came out to show my girls and they both said, 'That’s the one, Mom!' We all knew."

Steve and Michelle’s kids from past relationships were also part of the wedding party!

Lundstrom shared about her two daughters Lilah, 14, and Hannah, 10, “The girls were so excited to wear matching dresses.”

Steve’s son Jack, 19, was one of his groomsmen, which “meant the world” to him.

Of his union with Michelle, Steve gushed, "I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love.”

Michelle noted that she has “never felt so safe and loved” by someone until she met Steve.

She raved, “Gosh, he's proven that fairy tale love truly exists. He's like pure sunshine — always uplifting, endlessly caring. His love makes me a better person every single day."

Lundstrom continued, “To have the most incredible man I've ever known by my side forever brings me so much peace and happiness. He is the love of my life, and I feel so blessed to call him mine."

The couple got engaged earlier this year.

In January, Burton, 54, posted on Instagram that he proposed to his GF Michelle Lundstrom of "Barbeque Showdown"... and she said yes!

Steve and Michelle went public with their relationship in May 2024, months after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Sheree Burton.

Steve and Sheree’s 2022 split came just after she announced that she was pregnant.