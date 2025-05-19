Elizabeth Chambers Says Personal Life Motivated Her to Host ‘Toxic’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Elizabeth Chambers is hosting the ID series “Toxic: Real Stories of the Dark Side of Love,” which focuses on the shocking and messy love stories that lead to anything but a storybook ending!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Chambers, who explained why she was inspired to take part in the series.

She said, “Honestly, it was my personal experience. I was going through a divorce. You understand that trauma could be inflicted on your children, right? Divorce in and of itself is trauma.”

Chambers was referencing her 2021 split from ex-husband Armie Hammer, the father of her two kids.

Elizabeth emphasized, “I made it my life’s work for almost a year to speak to every family separation therapist I could find to really take a deeper look into generational patterns into my own stuff, like, ‘How can I be the best mom and set the best example and mitigate this trauma?’”

After all of her work and research, Chambers pointed out that her kids “are so happy” nowadays.