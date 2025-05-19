Eiza González Gushes Over ‘Sweet’ and ‘Supportive’ BF Grigor Dimitrov (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Eiza González stunned in Ralph Lauren at the NYC premiere of her new adventure movie “The Fountain of Youth” on Monday night.

“Extra” caught up with Eiza, who was fresh off hard-launching her romance with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov at Cannes!

González revealed her beau hasn’t seen the movie yet, but he is “waiting eagerly” for it! She shared, "I said, 'Three more days. We'll watch it on Apple'... He has to wait!"

Gushing over Grigor, Eiza said, “He’s so sweet. It’s so nice. He’s always so supportive of me and he’s very excited. He's obviously in tournament right now, so he can't be here. But yeah, I’m just super grateful for him.”

Have Eiza’s tennis skills improved since dating Grigor? She answered, “Not really… I took lessons when I was young and I’m definitely not getting better, and I’m avoiding the whole, ‘Let’s go play together.’ I'm sort of like, 'Yeah, sure! Later. I'm just not feeling it today.'"

She added, "My backhand's not as great as his, so I'll try to take some classes before trying to show him."

Eiza also raved over her “Fountain of Youth” co-stars and dished on the stunt work she did, giving major credit to the incredible team.

She said, “I love every single one of my castmates. I’m so grateful to be able to make a movie with them.”

The film allowed Eiza to perform action scenes in iconic locations like Cairo and Vienna.

As for suffering any injuries from the stunt work, González commented, “Our team was so good. My stunt double, she was incredible. She was just such a trouper in this process and really took care of me full time.”