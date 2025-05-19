Diddy Trial: Graphic First Look at Injuries Cassie Says Rapper Inflicted

Getty Images

We’re getting a graphic first look at the injuries Cassie Ventura says she suffered at the hands of ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs in government exhibits obtained by “Extra.”

In two photos, Ventura is seen with a large gash on her left eyebrow.

Last week, Cassie recounted when the injury happened, testifying that she was allegedly abused by Combs at her apartment before attending Drake’s 2013 OVO Festival in Toronto.

Recalling the physical altercation, Cassie testified, “Sean came in. I was asleep. He was trying to attack me. We went into the master bedroom. My friends were jumping on his back trying to stop him. I cut my eyebrow on the corner of the bed. Sean threw me onto the bed frame. I had a significant gash. I didn't go to the ER; it was a Sunday. Sean had security take me to a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills."

To cover up the injuries, Cassie testified, “I put my hair over my eye.”

She noted, “I have a permanent scar on my eyebrow.”

In another photo, Cassie was photographed wearing large glasses and fat lip while wearing a black hoodie.

The selfie was taken after a 2016 caught-on-camera altercation with Diddy at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

She told the court last week, "That’s me, a selfie of me with a fat lip."

On Monday, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard testified that Ventura wore sunglasses once to hide her injuries that she allegedly suffered at the hands of Diddy after a 2009 incident.

Richard said, “She said, “We wore sunglasses to have solidarity with her and have a support system because she needed it.”

Dawn testified that she witnessed Combs physically abuse Cassie more than once.

In a third photo, Cassie is photographed with her back to the camera. Several bruises on her butt and shoulder are visible.

Cassie testified that Diddy became violent “too often” with her during their 11-year relationship.

She said, “Sean would put his hands on me, he would push me down ... kick me.”

Ventura noted that fighting back “just made him more violent, made him stronger."

Cassie testified that she did defend herself at the beginning of the relationship, but that made it “worse for [her].”

She elaborated, “He was surprised I was actually fighting back — it made him have more anger, more frustration.”

After Cassie wrapped up her fourth and final day on the stand on Friday, both she and her husband Alex Fine issued statements, with Alex sending a message to Diddy directly.

Fine said, “So, to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."

Alex praised Cassie for her strength during the trial, saying, “The world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past. There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony."

Fine continued, “I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me."

Alex ended his statement by putting the focus on Cassie’s pregnancy. He shared, “Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements. We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom."

After being excused, Ventura released her own statement via her lawyer Douglas Wigdor.

Cassie said, “This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear."

She went on, “For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and am grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received."

Cassie, who is nearly nine months pregnant, concluded, "I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family."