On Monday morning, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard returned to the witness stand at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

Richard recounted being allegedly threatened by Combs, who she testified attacked Cassie Ventura with a skillet of eggs at his L.A. home in 2009.

She told the court, “He said you could go missing, that we could die. I was shocked but also scared, I couldn’t believe this would be the beginning of a journey for us [with the group Dirty Money]."

According to Richard, the death threat came a day after he allegedly assaulted Ventura.

Richard testified that she saw Combs assaulting Ventura more than once. She said, “Frequently, he would punch her, choke her, slap her in the mouth, kick her, punch her in the stomach.”

She went on, “It could be because Cassie was speaking up for herself. It could be random. It could be if she had an opinion for herself. She would be quiet and when she had these moments of trying to stick up for herself, he would hurt her for it."

Richard worked with Diddy as a member of Danity Kane from 2004-2009. After Danity Kane broke up, they formed another band Diddy – Dirty Money.

Dawn also recalled when Ventura wore sunglasses for a 2009 public appearance in Central Park after being physically assaulted by Diddy.

She said, “We wore sunglasses to have solidarity with her and have a support system because she needed it.”

Richard testified that Combs got drugs from a dealer named “One Stop,” who provided cocaine and marijuana.

In her cross-examination, Diddy’s lawyer Nicole Westmoreland questioned Dawn on whether she changed her story on the 2009 assault against Cassie at his home.

Dawn replied, “I said the best that I could recall."

The defense then attempted to poke holes in Dawn’s testimony, asking about the “people go missing” comments.

Westmoreland pulled up Richard’s past interviews with prosecutors, asking her why she didn’t mention those words.

Richard replied, “I didn’t remember it.”

Westmoreland also brought up that Richard told federal investigators that she didn’t see Combs in possession of cocaine.

Richard noted, “Yes, as time progresses, I get better at knowing what went on because it was quite a long time ago.”

After the defense grilled Richard on the inconsistencies, Richard told the prosecution, “It did not all come back immediately ... the environment was traumatizing, so I tried to erase those things from my memory."

According to Richard, things started coming back to her as she spoke with investigators.

Richard confidentially testified that Diddy “no doubt” attacked Cassie in 2009.

Before Richard was excused from the stand, she was asked about her own lawsuit against Diddy, accusing the rap mogul of “years of inhumane working conditions which included groping, assault, and false imprisonment.”

While she answered “yes” to wanting to be paid in her lawsuit, Richard stressed, “I want justice and to be made whole."