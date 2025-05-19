Getty Images

Cassie Ventura’s former best friend Kerry Morgan took the stand at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Monday.

During her time on the witness stand, Morgan testified that she was once attacked by Combs in Ventura’s apartment.

She told the court, “He came up behind me and choked me and left finger marks on my neck and hit me in the head with a wooden hanger. Cassie was in the bathroom. It hit me behind my right ear."

According to Morgan, Diddy had suspicions that Ventura was cheating.

Following the physical altercation, Morgan revealed that she “vomited a few times” and was dizzy. After visiting an urgent care, she was diagnosed with a concussion.

Jane Rosenberg

Though Kerry planned to file a lawsuit against Diddy, she decided not to after being paid $30,000 by Diddy, who asked her to sign an NDA.

The alleged incident led to the end of her friendship with Ventura.

She said, “The last time I spoke to Sean was the night of the assault and the last time I saw Cassie was when I signed the NDA."

Cassie and Morgan were friends for 17 years until 2018.

Morgan testified that she saw Diddy assault Cassie twice during their 11-year relationship.

Of one alleged incident in Jamaica, Morgan told the court, “Cassie had gone to the bathroom and after a few minutes Sean said she was taking too long, and he left me and then I heard her screaming. It was guttural, terrifying. I heard her screaming so I went to the long hallway, they were coming out of the master bedroom and he was dragging her by her hair."

According to Morgan, Diddy allegedly dragged Ventura and threw her to the ground. During the assault, Cassie allegedly hit her head on a brick.

In another instance, she testified that she saw Cassie being “kicked” by Combs. Morgan told the court that she and Ventura then left the home and went “hiding by someone’s front steps” after the attack.

Morgan testified that Combs was sober in both occasions, which is important since his defense has argued that his drug use is to blame for some of the alleged violence towards Ventura.

Morgan noted that she urged her friend to leave Combs, but fear kept Ventura in the relationship.

She testified, “I wanted her to do what she wanted to do, but I told her she should leave him. And she said she could not, because of her job, her car, her apartment."

Kerry was cross-examined by Diddy’s lawyer Mark Agnifilo, who asked about Ventura’s jealousy toward the rapper’s ex, Kim Porter.

Morgan said, “Yes, she was jealous because she could never go to New Year's Eve parties."

Porter and Combs shared three kids together.

Agnifilo also asked if Diddy was ever jealous of Ventura, to which Morgan replied, “Cassie was speaking with Michael B. Jordan and Sean got jealous. She was trying to leave him.”