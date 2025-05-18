Tom Cruise Raves About 'Very Talented' Ana de Armas amid Relationship Rumors (Exclusive)

Getty Images

First Ana de Armas broke her silence on Tom Cruise amid relationship rumors swirling around them, and now the legend himself is opening up.

Cruise, 62, told "Extra's" Mona Kosar Abdi how much he admires de Armas, 37, while appearing at Sunday's NYC premiere of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" at Lincoln Center.

“Very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly," he said of the Oscar nominee, revealing he has seen her film with Keanu Reeves, "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina," set for release in June.

He had high praise for Reeves, too, saying, "Look, I grew up with Keanu. You see 'Speed' and 'The Matrix' and the Wick franchise, and looking at that, you're saying... 'That ability and charisma.'"

"I just admire that stuff… and Keanu, what he does with Wick… I know what it takes to do that stuff," Tom said. "I always call him and say, 'Hat's off, man.'"

He even took time out to elevate Michael B. Jordan's latest hit movie "Sinners," saying, “Huge fan of his, huge fan of what he and [director Ryan] Coogler do together. Great film, great film. I recommend you go and see that picture many, many times. You want to see it on the big screen. [Michael] is enormously talented, a very charismatic great actor. I'd love to make a movie with him.”

He added, “Years ago, when I first met him, I was like, 'This guy, I would like to make movies with him.'"

As for his own movie, Cruise was celebrating one of the longest-running franchises in movie history. Is "Mission: Impossible" really over for good?

"Well, it is the culmination of the entire franchise, of the first film that I officially produced."

Smiling, he went on, “I want audiences to see it, but it is called 'The Final Reckoning,' so...”

Mona asked Tom, “So, how do we say goodbye to Ethan Hunt?"

Cruise replied, “I don't want to give it away — we want audiences to go and see it and have some fun with it.”

Mona pushed Tom about all the action he personally injects into his movies, asking, “So what about the stunts? We see you here on the side of the plane, we see you underwater — is there a time when you think you go too far?"

“Always!" was Tom's candid answer. "I always go too far. I don't mind it. We're always like, 'Oh, my gosh, you just take your hand, stick it out of the car going 140 miles per hour... It's a lot of force, and we spent a lot of time developing this sequence. I fly aerobatic airplanes, I fly jets, I fly helicopters, and this took all of our ability and all of our skill to be able find the camera angles to tell this story, physically. What I had to do to prepare for this thing was quite extreme, and I can tell you this — whatever people see in the trailer or on TV, it's not even a taste of what they have in store for them when they see this film."

Sounds like a good reason that "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" is a must-see when it opens Friday!

Tom promised, “I will never show them in the ads.”