President Biden Diagnosed with Cancer That Has 'Spread to the Bone'

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

NBC News reports Biden, 82, was diagnosed less than two days ago.

In a statement, his personal office said, “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

As dire as that sounds, there is reason for hope.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease," the statement went on, "he cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

The statement concluded, "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Biden, the oldest person to ever hold the office of U.S. President (Trump is the oldest to be inaugurated), had been tentatively making more public appearances since Democrats lost the White House in November.

On May 8, Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden joined "The View," slamming President Trump's first 100 days and taking responsibility for Trump winning a second, nonconsecutive term.

On March 23, the Bidens attended the opening of "Othello" on Broadway, posing happily with cast members, including stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.