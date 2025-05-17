Beauty Influencer Murdered on Livestream May Have Been Victim of Hit Men

Instagram

Valeria Marquez, a popular beauty influencer based on Jalisco, Mexico, who was shot to death while livestreaming on TikTok last week, may have been murdered by professional hit men.

People magazine reports prosecutors now think assassins may have been paid to kill Marquez — but the question of motive haunts her followers.

Marquez, 23, was livestreaming from her beauty salon, Blossom Beauty Lounge, when a man entered the business and shot her.

A spokesman for the JSPO confirms that hours before her murder, a man claiming to be delivering a "very expensive" gift for Marquez.

The fake delivery guy was with another man on a motorcycle.

When told of the failed delivery, Marquez expressed fear, saying on TikTok, "Maybe they were going to kill me. Were they going to come and take me away, or what?"

The man returned not long after Marquez's prophetic words, asking where she was. Because the man did not recognize her, authorities have concluded they were likely put up to the crime.

Furthermore, hit men on motorcycles have plagued Jalisco — a former congressman was murdered in the vicinity hours before Marquez died. There is even a theory that the two hits could be related.