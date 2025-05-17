Aubrey O'Day Will NOT Testify at the Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial

Getty Images

Aubrey O'Day has surprised Diddy trial watchers by announcing she will not be testifying after all.

After her May 14 Instagram post about being in NYC, many assumed the 41-year-old former Danity Kane singer was hinting that she would supply damning evidence in the case against the rap mogul, who stands accused of a litany of crimes.

She posted a video from NYC, captioning it, “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?” A scale emoji further indicated she might be seeking justice.

Had she testified, she would have followed days of incriminating testimony from Diddy's ex, Cassie Ventura.

But on Friday, she appeared on an episode of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast, saying, "No, I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of."

She did, however reveal she'd spoke with the Department of Homeland Security.

Combs, 55, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September.