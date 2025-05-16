“Zola” star Taylour Paige is now a mom!

On Thursday, Paige announced the birth of her first child with fashion designer husband Rivington Angulo.

Along with a pic of her holding their little one, Taylour revealed that they welcomed a baby boy.

She wrote on Instagram, “I have had the luxury of borrowing the Audi E Tron the last few months as we prepared for our son. Im no good at Instagram or clever captions, but I’m good at honesty. A few weeks before my son was born, I got hit by car who ran a red light as I was turning on my green light. As scary as it is to be in any kind of accident - I have never felt safer in one.”

Paige broke the news of her pregnancy in March.

Taylour posted an Instagram pic of her growing baby bump without any caption necessary.

In the pic, Paige wore a form-fitting white dress that accentuated her baby bump.

A month before, Taylour put her baby bump on full display at the 2025 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

In a TikTok video, Paige was seen chatting it up with "Magazine Dreams" co-star Jonathan Majors and his wife Meagan Good.